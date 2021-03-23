Disney offering specialty Florida license plate with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Disney has released the design of a soon-to-be-released specialty license plate commemorating its 50-year anniversary.

Disney said that all of the proceeds from the plate will benefit Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida.

The plate features the resort’s “EARidescent” 50th-anniversary castle logo on a royal blue background.

“Inspired by the color scheme of Cinderella Castle, this magical plate is currently available for presale and will also help make even more dreams true, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida,” Disney leaders said in a blog posting.

Car owners who are interested in purchasing a plate can purchase a $25 pre-sale voucher at their local tax collector, department of motor vehicles office and online through the Orange County tax collector’s office.

A minimum of 3,000 presale vouchers are required to be sold by the State of Florida before manufacturing of specialty license plates may begin. According to data compiled by the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles, over 1,800 pre-sale transactions have happened so far.

The new plate will be available on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss