Disney offering specialty Florida license plate with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish

TAMPA (WFLA) – Disney has released the design of a soon-to-be-released specialty license plate commemorating its 50-year anniversary.

Disney said that all of the proceeds from the plate will benefit Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida.

The plate features the resort’s “EARidescent” 50th-anniversary castle logo on a royal blue background.

“Inspired by the color scheme of Cinderella Castle, this magical plate is currently available for presale and will also help make even more dreams true, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida,” Disney leaders said in a blog posting.

Car owners who are interested in purchasing a plate can purchase a $25 pre-sale voucher at their local tax collector, department of motor vehicles office and online through the Orange County tax collector’s office.

A minimum of 3,000 presale vouchers are required to be sold by the State of Florida before manufacturing of specialty license plates may begin. According to data compiled by the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles, over 1,800 pre-sale transactions have happened so far.

The new plate will be available on Oct. 1.