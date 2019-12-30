Disney offering $49 ticket deal to Florida residents

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida residents now is the time to get a Disney pass!
According to the Disney Parks Blog, starting Jan. 2, Florida residents can purchase a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket for $195 or $49 a day!
The Discovery Disney deal is only available to Florida residents and offers admission to any of the four Walt Disney World theme parks. If you want to visit more than one park a day, you can upgrade to a park hopper option.
This special ticket can be used any days through June 30, 2020, and has no block-out dates
There is also a three-day ticket deal for $175 or 59 per day.
