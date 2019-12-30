Disney offering $49 ticket deal to Florida residents

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations. Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida residents now is the time to get a Disney pass!

According to the Disney Parks Blog, starting Jan. 2, Florida residents can purchase a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket for $195 or $49 a day!

The Discovery Disney deal is only available to Florida residents and offers admission to any of the four Walt Disney World theme parks. If you want to visit more than one park a day, you can upgrade to a park hopper option.

This special ticket can be used any days through June 30, 2020, and has no block-out dates

There is also a three-day ticket deal for $175 or 59 per day.

