ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of people claiming to be “LGBTQIA+ workers and allies at The Walt Disney Company” are planning walkouts this week and next to protest what they say is their company’s lack of action in stopping Florida’s ‘Parental Rights in Education’ legislation, dubbed by critics the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

On Monday evening, a newly-formed Twitter account named @DisneyWalkout posted a two-page letter outlining their complaints.

They state in their initial tweet the company leadership’s response thus far has “utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation.”

In the letter, they also call for a permanent stop on “all donations to all politicians involved in the creation or passage of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.”

That includes Gov. Ron DeSantis and all Republican state senators who voted for the bill, including those who represent districts in Tampa Bay: Fla. Sens. Ben Albritton, Jim Boyd, Danny Burgess, Joe Gruters, Kelli Stargel, and Wilton Simpson.

Fla. Sen. Jeffrey Brandes, R-St. Petersburg was not singled out in the letter. Brandes voted against the bill throughout the legislative process, twice introducing an amendment that would have broadened out the language to ban broader topics like “human sexuality and sexual activity” including sexual orientation and gender identity.

His amendments were rejected on a party-line vote by Republicans in committee and on the Senate floor. Last week, the Miami Herald reported Disney was working behind the scenes with Brandes on that amendment effort.

The walkouts come as new polling was released by Politico/Morning Consult showing a majority of Americans support the legislation.

The polling shows 51% support “banning the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade” compared to 34% who oppose. Respondents similarly supported “limiting lessons” on those topics “to ’age appropriate’ discussions.”

The polling showed a nearly even split on whether parents should be able to sue over “alleged violations” of those discussions in schools.