Disney launches new vacation package for families

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents, Disney is now making it easier to have a magical vacation at the happiest place on earth.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, beginning today, for $999, a family of three (two adults and one child ages 3 to 9 years) to share the magic of Disney with a fun, four-day getaway.

The package includes:

2-night stay in a standard room at a select Disney’s All-Star Resort

2-Park Magic Ticket, with one-day-only admission to Magic Kingdom Park and one-day-only admission to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

One stroller rental per day (subject to availability)

One merchandise bag (includes a plush, autograph book, pen, “My 1st Visit “ Mickey ears and a reusable bag.

Rooms can be booked up till Sept. 24th. Prices are valid for arrivals most Sunday through Wednesday nights Aug. 11 to Sept. 25.