Disney exec.: No word on Disney World reopening, despite July 1 reservations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The opening of Shanghai Disney this week may be reason for optimism that other Disney parks will reopen soon.

However, Thomas Mazloum, a top executive at Walt Disney World who serves on the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, sounded less optimistic about reports this week that the resort is booking hotel reservations beginning July 1.

“We have taken reservations for July, but that does not mean we are operating in July yet.” Mazloum said. “We opened up Shanghai, which went extremely well. But, at this point, we have nothing really to report about Walt Disney World yet.”

Of greater certainty, is the return of events to the Orange County Convention Center.

More than 30,000 players, family members, referees and other officials will join the AAU Junior Nationals Volleyball competition June 16 through the 28.

Concerns about protecting attendees from the coronavirus has the convention center seeking a special accreditation.

The International Sanitary Supply Association offers a program to help facilities earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council star. That means they met the world’s highest cleaning standards.

The convention center safety program will also include reduced occupancy, physical distancing, employees wearing masks and gloves when possible, and daily monitoring of health data.

Whether major theme parks are seeking the same accreditation and pursuing guidelines similar to that of the convention center, is unknown.