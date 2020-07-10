Disney excludes bandanas, neck gaiters from face covering requirements

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has made a few changes to its face covering requirements.

The company announced neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas will not be allowed. Guests are required to wear masks that are “made with at least two layers of breathable material” and must completely cover the nose and mouth.

In a recent study from Florida Atlantic University, results showed loosely folded face masks and bandana-style coverings had little to no effect on stopping stopping the droplets.

Guests ages 2 and up as well as cast members are required to wear a face covering when inside of Walt Disney World’s theme parks and Disney Springs property.

Walt Disney World will be re-welcoming guests into two of its theme parks on Saturday. On July 15, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios will reopen its doors to the public.

Disneyland’s face covering requirements do not mention a restriction of bandanas or neck gaiters.

