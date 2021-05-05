Disney ending temperature screenings later this month

A guests gets her temperature taken before entering the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2020. Disney reopened two Florida parks, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, Saturday with limited capacity and safety protocols in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Disney announced Wednesday that it will stop taking the temperatures of its employees and guests later this month.

“Following the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, we will phase out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort for Cast Members beginning May 8 and Guests on May 16,” a statement on Disney’s website said.

Anyone with a 100.4 degree temperature or above would not be allowed inside the park. Anyone in their party would also not be allowed to go into the park.

Disney has been conducting temperature screenings since it reopened last year after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney said it is making the change based on evolving guidance from public health authorities, government agencies and its own team of health and safety experts.

Any guest over the age of two will still have to wear a face covering at the theme parks.