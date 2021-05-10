Disney ‘diversity and inclusion’ program brings criticism and praise

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, a family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

BURBANK, Calif. (BRPROUD) – The Walt Disney Company is dealing with another controversy after leaked documents found their way into the City Journal.

The author of the story is Christopher F. Rufo, and documents he claims to have obtained delve into “Disney’s “diversity and inclusion” program, called “Reimagine Tomorrow.”

Rufo says that “Reimagine Tomorrow” “includes trainings on ‘systemic racism,’ ‘white privilege,’ ‘white fragility,’ ‘white saviors,’ ‘microaggressions,’ and ‘antiracism.'”

The document ends with a 21-day challenge for employees to reflect on the effects of being “raised in a society that elevates white culture over others.”

Part of the challenge involves completing a “white privilege checklist.” The checklist asks if a person has ever experienced racist slurs, discrimination for their skin color, threats due to their gender or sexual orientation, bullying or conditions of poverty.

Not everyone agrees with this response to “Reimagine Tomorrow.”

An anonymous source with Disney says, “I think it can be best summarized that the author of the article had a story they wanted to tell then selected facts to back it up, instead of looking at all the facts and writing a supportive story.”

The source says that through programs like ‘Reimagine Tomorrow’, “I have seen us have much better dialogue and teamwork than before and by having that at work it has helped many understand how diverse our population is outside of work.”

This controversy comes to light after the Snow White ride at Disneyland caused a stir by not taking out what opponents call, a ‘kiss without consent.’