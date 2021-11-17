Disney Cruise to require children 5 and up to have COVID-19 vaccination

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Disney Cruise Line will require children ages 5 and up to be vaccinated before sailing after Jan. 13.

The mandate is an expansion of one that already exists for the cruise line, where it requires all vaccine-eligible guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who are not eligible because of age will need to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken between three days and 24 hours of their sail date.

Children who are between the ages 5 and 11 may complete testing instead of being vaccinated before sailings that depart on Jan 13.

Guests 4 and under must complete testing. Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted.

“As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members, and Crew Members is a top priority. Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board,” Disney says on their cruise line website.