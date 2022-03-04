Disney Cruise Line to ditch mask mandate in most indoor locations

A man seen fishing as the Disney Dream cruise ship departs from Port Canaveral in Florida the day before the cruise line suspended its operations for all new departures effective March 14, 2020 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Disney Cruise Line is ditching its mask mandate for most guests effective Friday, March 11, on all cruises departing from U.S. ports.

“For sailings originating from a U.S. port of departure beginning March 11, 2022, face coverings will be optional in most indoor locations throughout our ships,” the cruise line said on its website.

The decision to remove the mandate followed recently revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The cruise line said guests aged 2-years and up, including those who are fully vaccinated, will still be required to wear face masks in the Walt Disney Theatre. Those under 5-years-old who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated will also be required to wear face coverings in Youth Activities spaces and in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

While masks are no longer required for many guests, the cruise line said it continues to “strongly recommend” face covering in all indoor locations.