PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — Disney Cruise Line says it’s been granted CDC approval to conduct test cruises.

It’s one of the formalities that’s needed before cruising starts again, and involves the CDC’s acceptance of an agreement for Disney Cruise Line to use Port Canaveral’s facilities.

The cruise line must complete a test cruise before it can carry paying passengers.

There is still no date for the test cruise or a regular cruise.

Port CEO Captain John Murray says, in part, “We’re very excited and ready to welcome back the iconic Disney ships to their home at Port Canaveral.”

The news comes as Carnival Cruise received approval and could begin by the end of June.