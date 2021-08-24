Disney Cruise Line requiring vaccines for all passengers 12+ going to Bahamas

Due to the coronavirus, a Disney cruise ship is docked at Port Canaveral, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Disney cruises are suspended till further notice. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney Cruise Line is now requiring all passengers above the age of 12 on ships to the Bahamas to provide proof of vaccination, or they won’t be able to board, according to a new announcement.

The new rule comes after the Bahamas issued an order requiring all passengers over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated for a ship to be allowed to enter its ports.

This order also covered the private islands in the area like Disney Castaway Cay.

Those under 12 would still need to have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test between five days and 24 hours before sale date and have another test from Inspire Diagnostics at the terminal. Proof of the first negative test would need to be uploaded to the Inspire website.

Disney Cruise Line said that those were sailing to the Bahamas between Sept. 3, 2021, and Nov. 1, 2021, can change their sail date or cancel without any Disney-imposed cancellation.

Those who want to change their sailing arrangement can call the reservations team at 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797 by Sept. 3, 2021.

Currently, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy are sailing in the Bahamas, with the Fantasy resuming cruises from Florida on Sept. 11.