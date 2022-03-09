Disney CEO talks with Gov. DeSantis, disappointed over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, reports say

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2015, file photo, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Bob Chapek poses with Minnie Mouse during a ceremony at the Hong Kong Disneyland, as they celebrate the Hong Kong Disneyland’s 10th anniversary. The Walt Disney Co. has named Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wants to meet with him to discuss the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, according to reports. The bill has been a source of controversy since it was first proposed.

According to CNBC, Chapek told Disney shareholders that he would meet with the governor to discuss the legislation. Disney will also donate $5 million to organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, which work to protect LGTBQ+ rights, according to Chapek.

During the shareholders meeting Wednesday, Chapek said he had already called DeSantis Wednesday morning to convey his “disappointment” with the bill.

“I know that many are upset that we did not speak out against the bill,” Chapek said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. “We were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.”

The news comes after the Hollywood Reporter shared a memo from Chapek to Disney employees that he and the company “stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities,” but he added that the company did not plan to release any public statement on the law.

The memo read in part:

“As we have seen time and again, corporate statements do very little to change outcomes or minds. Instead, they are often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame. Simply put, they can be counterproductive and undermine more effective ways to achieve change.”

The Florida Senate passed the bill banning certain discussions on sexual orientation and gender identities in schools. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk, where it’s expected to be signed into law.

The law would apply to kindergarten through third-grade classrooms – according to supporters, the bill aims to shield students from material that’s not “age-appropriate.”

The legislation would not only prevent teachers from discussing LGBTQ+ issues in classrooms, but it would also allow parents/guardians to sue teachers and/or schools who discuss these topics.

The bill also contains language many worry will enable and/or force schools to “out” students who come out as LGBTQ+ to their families. According to the bill, schools are prohibited from preventing personnel from notifying parents about “specified information or that encourage the student to withhold from parent such information.”

The memo also said that going forward, Disney’s new chief corporate affairs officer would be rethinking the company strategy for political contributions in Florida and internationally.

According to the governor’s office, no in-person meeting has been scheduled yet.