Disney cancels all cruises until at least March

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – Disney on Friday became the latest cruise line to announce that sailings won’t resume until at least March.

Disney Cruise Line said it is working to refine protocols for an eventual return to service but has decided to cancel all departures through Feb. 28, 2021.

Disney said that guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Guests who’ve booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions. Those who’ve booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.

Below is a list of impacted sailings:

Disney Cruise Line is now the third company in as many days to announce that it will not be sailing in February.

Norwegian made a similar announcement on Wednesday and Carnival on Thursday.