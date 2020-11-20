Disney bringing back park hopping starting Jan. 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – Walt Disney World guests will soon be able to visit two theme parks in one day for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down parks in mid-March.
Disney announced Friday that starting on Jan. 1, 2021, guests who purchased a ticket or annual pass with Park Hopper benefits will be able to visit more than one park per day, with some new modifications.
Guests must make a Disney Park Pass reservation for the first park they plan to visit and enter that first park prior to visiting another.
Disney said it is setting Park Hopper hours during which this option will be available. Park Hopper hours will start at 2 p.m. each day and end at the park’s scheduled close time, but guests should check online for the hours on any specific day because they could vary.
Disney said the ability to visit another park will be subject to the park’s capacity limitations.
