Disney bedtime hotline lets kids hear messages from favorite characters

MICKEY MOUSE

BURBANK, CA – JUNE 24: Mickey Mouse is seen outside the exterior of Stage 1 during a special stage rededication ceremony for Annette Funicello hosted by The Walt Disney Company at Walt Disney Studios on June 24, 2013 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’re tired of sounding like a broken record and having some trouble getting the little ones off to bed, Disney’s got your back!

For the second year in a row, fans and families can call the toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, to hear six special goodnight messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.

The phone number will run from today through Sept. 30.

Additionally, Disney Sleep Shop is offering a subscription box to assist in your child’s nighttime routine. It costs $27.99 per box.

Disney’s Sleep Shop also offers items such as plush bedtime buddies, fleece sleep throws, slippers and pajama sets.

Sweet dreams!

