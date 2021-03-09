Disney announces opening date for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT

TAMPA (WFLA) — Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced on Tuesday Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open at EPCOT on Oct. 1.

The attraction will open on the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. Chapek made the announcement during the annual shareholders call.

(Credit: Disney)

“In this delicious new attraction, you’ll feel like you’ve shrunk to the size of Chef Remy as you scurry through Gusteau’s famous restaurant on a wild adventure for the whole family,” Disney said in a statement. The attraction will not have a minimum height requirement.

La Crêperie de Paris, a new restaurant offering both table- and quick-service options, will also open on Oct. 1.

Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration starts on Oct. 1 and will last for at least 18 months.