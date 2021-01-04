Disney announces 4-day ticket deal for Florida residents for $50 a day

FILE – In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A new television show about the residents and caretakers at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is being produced by National Geographic and will start streaming in the fall of 2020 on the Disney+. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Walt Disney World in Orlando has announced a new four-day ticket offer to Florida residents that amounts to just $50 per ticket.

Disney’s “4-Day Discover Disney Ticket” will provide guests access to one theme park per day for any four consecutive or scattered days between Jan. 4 through June 18.

Disney is also offering flexibility for those who don’t want to spend the $200 for four tickets with two and three-day ticket options.

Two-day ticket: $75 per day ($149 total)

Three-day ticket: $60 per day ($179 total)

Four-day ticket: $50 per day ($199 total)

