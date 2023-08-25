TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s second disaster preparedness sales tax holiday of the year starts Saturday. The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

Edward Fields has lived in Florida for decades and has plenty of experience prepping for storms.

“I’ve been one of those last-minute guys who runs around town looking for plyboard and that sort of thing,” he said. “We’re going to need those things so go ahead and buy it now.”

The tax-free holiday period begins Saturday, Aug. 26, and ends Friday, Sept. 8.

Leaders at hardware stores suggest purchasing big-ticket items. They said customers will save money and avoid the rush for the items immediately before an impending storm.

Tax-free items during the holiday period are listed below.

To learn more about Florida’s sales tax holidays, click here.