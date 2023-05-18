ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a digital traffic sign displayed an anti-gay hate message early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:54 a.m., reports came in regarding a “suspicious incident” in the area of Lake Nona Boulevard and Nemours Parkway. A traffic sign located in the area was reportedly altered to read “KILL ALL GAYS.”

OPD said the “digital traffic sign appeared to be tampered with,” and there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Following the incident, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer stated on Twitter that “hate has no place in Orlando.”

“Hate has no place in Orlando and this disgusting display is not who we are as a community. To Orlando’s LGBTQ+ residents and visitors: you are respected and valued here,” Dyer said. “And we won’t be deterred in our efforts to ensure that our city is inclusive for all.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

The hateful message appeared on the same day Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB-1438, titled “Protection of Children,” into law. The bill, which was signed Wednesday, allows the state to “fine, suspend, or revoke the license of any public lodging establishment or public food service establishment if the establishment admits a child to an adult live performance.”

With the signing of HB-1438, pride events have been canceled across the state, including the annual Tampa Pride on the River event.