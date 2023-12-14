TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are a fan of Coca-Cola products, you’ll want to check your pantry or fridge. The company is recalling Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange cans that were distributed in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

Nearly 2,000 12-pack cases were recalled because of possible foreign material in the product.

The Food and Drug Administration filing shows the recall started last month and was made by United Packers, based in Alabama.

Coca-Cola told NBC News that the drinks were removed from stores. However, since the drinks have “Best Buy” dates, people may have them in their homes.

The following drinks were recalled:

Diet Coke 12 oz. aluminum cans in 12-pack fridge cases

Lot No. JAN2924MBD3

UPC: 49000028911

Best By: 01/29/24

Fanta Orange 12 oz. aluminum cans in 12-pack fridge cases

Lot No. JUL2924MBD3

UPC: 49000030730

Best By: 07/29/24

Sprite 12 oz. aluminum cans in 12-pack fridge cases