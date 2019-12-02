Did a Central Florida resident find a super rare Walt Disney photo?

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Central Florida resident says he came across a Walt Disney photo that is the only of its kind in the world.

He claims the vintage picture shows a young Walt Disney at his first childhood home in Chicago and that it is worth seven figures, he bought it for 20 dollars. Friday, we drove to Osceola County to speak with Disney Collector Gary German who made the find.

German states he picked the photo up at a store that only cast members and their family can go to.



“Some of the things they sell back there is from the parks,” German said. “I spotted this little small box. It had a bunch of things it looked like from the twenties, Art Deco kind of stuff. Had a pen holder for an old vintage pen and it had a really cool brass frame and there was a picture of a child in there and I went, ‘well that’s very different and odd,” German said.



After purchasing the box, German got to work.



“I got on the internet, just started poking around and finding out what was happening and sure enough after looking at facial recognition, looking at other pictures, looking at other things of Walt as a child, it was a home run, a pure home run,” German said.



German was given the chance at finding a one of its kind, early 1900s photo of Walt Disney, at his child hood home in Chicago.



“Now the interesting thing, is that is the only picture of him in front of the steps, in Chicago and the rest of them are with his sister in Marceline, Missouri,” German said. “What everybody came back to me with was, ‘boy this thing could be worth seven figures,’” German said.



So, did he sell it?



“I thought, you know what? It was a blessing for me to find and there’s a lot of people in the world that love Walt Disney and I thought you know what, this is the time where it comes out to where I do something right and there was no hesitation, I just contacted Disney Archives and said, ‘you guys want this and they said absolutely,’” German said.



With signed forms from the Walt Disney Archives in Burbank, California, German says he sent the photo off in September. He believes the photo may have been a part of an exhibit as it had a blue sticker on it and possibly from One Man’s Dream. He thinks it just got lost out of inventory at some point.

German says since sending the photo he has not heard back from the Walt Disney Archives.

We have reached out to Disney to learn more about the photo. Friday, they told us they have received our request and said they would try to find out more information about the piece.

