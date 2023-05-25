TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Numerous baby and toddler products, including diapers and strollers, will be permanently exempt from sales tax as parts of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “largest tax relief plan in Florida’s history.”

The tax relief package, which was signed into law Thursday, includes a permanent exemption for baby and toddler necessities, along with two back-to-school sales tax holidays, two disaster preparedness sales tax holidays, and a freedom summer sales tax holiday on recreational items and children’s toys.

The governor’s office says it will provide Florida families with $2.7 billion in tax relief during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

“After years of fighting for Florida families, we made history last year by eliminating sales tax on diapers for one year. A true difference-maker for families with young kids across our state — because we know that they deserve relief from rising costs, and because we know that essential health and hygiene items should not be taxed. Period,” Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) said.

“Florida families should not be forced to choose between filling up their gas tank, putting food on the table, or buying needed diapers. This tax relief will go a long way to help those who need it most.”

The following items for babies and toddlers will be permanently exempt from sales tax in the Sunshine State.