Design concepts unveiled for Pulse memorial, museum

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

Coldefy & Associés (WESH)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/AP) — A memorial for Florida’s Pulse nightclub massacre will have a reflecting pool with rainbow-colored lines radiating from it, and a nearby museum will resemble a three-dimensional spirograph.

Design concepts for the memorial and museum were announced Wednesday in Orlando.

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more were injured when a gunman opened fire at the gay nightclub in June 2016. It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history until a gunman opened fire on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017.

Organizers say the design concepts are only a starting point for discussions on the Pulse memorial and museum and are open to revisions.

“The National Pulse Memorial & Museum will honor the 49 lives taken and all those affected while also educating visitors and future generations on the profound impact the tragedy had on Orlando, the U.S. and the world,” said Barbara Poma, onePULSE Foundation CEO.

The designs were produced by several French architects and artists who worked with an Orlando architectural firm and a DePaul University professor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss