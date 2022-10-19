TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As recovery efforts continue across Florida following Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update on the state’s progress in devastated Lee County.

The governor will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo, Florida’s Director Of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

The event will take place at the Sanibel Causeway, which was heavily damaged by Ian. Three sections of the bridge, which links Sanibel Island with the Florida mainland, were washed away in storm surge.

A temporary fix allowed a convoy of trucks to move equipment and supplies to the island so crews can restore power.

DeSantis said Tuesday that the causeway will reopen to the public soon.

“We said when we were doing the Causeway that the individual civilians would have access by the end of the month. We now have a date that’s even before that,” DeSantis said. “Believe me, I’m pushing them to do it even further.”