LIVE: DeSantis speaks on Panhandle wildfires from Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference Sunday in Panama City to speak on the wildfires that continue to burn hundreds of acres across northwest Florida.

The governor is expected to be joined by CFO and State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Adjutant General James O. Eifert, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, and Chief of Bay County Emergency Services Brad Monroe.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.

On Saturday, first responders from Pinellas, Pasco, and Hernando Counties announced they would join a strike team to fight wildfires in Bay County. Over the past week, dozens of fires have displaced hundreds of people and burned thousands of acres of land.

According to a tweet from the Florida Forest Service, 841 total acres have burned in the Adkins Avenue fire. The service said 35% of the fire was contained as of Sunday afternoon.

