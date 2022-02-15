DeSantis says servers shouldn’t wear masks, proposes potential worker rights bill

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke against hotels and restaurants making their workers wear masks during a press conference Tuesday.

DeSantis questioned why restaurants made their servers wear masks while they worked while customers didn’t have to, saying that makes masks ineffective.

“I think it’s theater,” he said. “I don’t think it’s really serving a purpose.”

DeSantis put forward the idea for a workers’ bill of rights that would allow them to be maskless.

“Liberate your employees from forced masking requirements,” he said.