TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference in Miami Thursday.

The governor is expected to speak at Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus alongside Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The governor’s office did not provide additional information ahead of the event.

News Channel 8 will stream the event in a player above.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.