TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Fort Myers on Friday morning.

The event will take place near the Century 21 mobile home community, which was hit by an EF-2 tornado in January.

Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Volunteer Florida CEO Corey Simon will be in attendance.

The press conference is expected to begin around 9 a.m. ET.