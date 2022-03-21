WELLINGTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he approved funds to be allocated in this year’s state budget to help raise teacher salaries.

DeSantis said $800 million would be set aside for teacher pay initiatives to support increased salaries.

The funds would help raise minimum salaries for teachers as well as salaries for veteran teachers.

“You need to be able to make ends meet,” DeSantis said.

According to the governor, 12% of teachers in the United States make above $40,000 as starting salaries. In Florida, 92% of teachers make above that threshold, DeSantis said.

The governor said the state has invested over $2 billion to increase teacher pay in different initiatives.