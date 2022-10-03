TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.

The governor is expected to be joined by FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

A series of before and after images provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed the extent of damages over much of the Fort Myers area.

News Channel 8 will stream the event in a player above. This is a developing story.