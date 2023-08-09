TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he is suspending State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Worrell served as the state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court for the State of Florida, which represents Orange and Osceola counties. She was elected in Nov. 2020.

The governor appointed Judge Andrew Bain to the position. He is currently a judge in Orlando.

Worrell is the second state attorney that DeSantis has suspended. Last August, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.