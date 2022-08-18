FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Lauderdale at 2 p.m., with a promised “major announcement.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, he’ll be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, new Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass, and newly appointed Election Crimes and Security Office Director Peter Antonacci.

The topic of the event was not disclosed in the planning notes from the governor’s office. The event will be held at the Broward County Courthouse.

The previous events with similar “major announcement” notes were when the governor came to Hillsborough County to suspend 13th District State Attorney Andrew Warren, and then later in West Palm Beach to appoint Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court.

