TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce he is running for president during a Twitter Spaces discussion with CEO Elon Musk, News Channel 8 has independently confirmed.

NBC News first reported that Musk and DeSantis will host the event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by tech entrepreneur and DeSantis supporter, David Sacks.

Following the discussion, DeSantis’ campaign will release a launch video, the NBC report added.

The relationship could boost DeSantis’ reach by introducing him to Musk’s 140 million Twitter followers.

The launch will closely link the billionaire tech mogul with one of the Republican Party’s rising stars. Musk has championed DeSantis in the past, saying he would support the governor if he were to run for president.

It was not immediately clear if Musk would formally endorse DeSantis on Wednesday, but another source told NBC that his participation is viewed as a clear sign of support for the governor.

The two parties have been engaged in discussions for several weeks now, sources familiar with the discussions told NBC. In those conversations, Musk indicated he doesn’t think former President Donald Trump can win back the White House.

The announcement is said to coincide with a high-end fundraising event for DeSantis in Miami. As the news broke Tuesday, a picture of a lone alligator appeared on the website, RonDeSantis.com.

