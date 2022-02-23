DeSantis to hold press conference in Moore Haven

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Moore Haven City Hall.

The governor is expected to be joined by Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis and DEO Deputy Secretary Benjamin Melnick at 3:30 p.m.

The governor’s office did not provide additional information regarding the press conference.

