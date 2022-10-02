ARCADIA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.

The governor will give an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts near Arcadia Moose Lodge on West Oak Street.

DeSantis will also be in North Port with First Lady Casey DeSantis around 1:45 p.m.

So far, there have been 47 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian. Most of them were from drowning.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Check back for updates.