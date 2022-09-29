PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management, to give Hurricane Ian recovery updates from the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center.

On Thursday morning, President Joe Biden approved Florida’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration and continued to promise full federal assistance for storm recovery.

At a morning update, DeSantis said search and rescue operations were in progress and had started at 1 a.m. Officials said multiple teams, including teams from other states, assisted in rescue efforts. Dozens of rescues had been performed overnight.

DeSantis will give another update on state recovery efforts in Punta Gorda at 1:45 p.m.

Watch live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page.