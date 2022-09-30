FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will travel to Fort Myers to survey ongoing recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. He’ll be joined by Director Deanne Criswell of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as well as state officials.

The governor is expected to give a news conference updating information on the relief efforts and recovery process. Search and rescue efforts in Florida are still underway. As of the governor’s most recent update, state officials are reporting 21 fatalities, with one confirmed in Polk County.

The additional 20 deaths mentioned by the state are currently unconfirmed, with 12 in Charlotte County and eight in Collier County. Special equipment is being brought in to assist in recovery of decedents, according to Florida Dept. of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina, having regained some strength, returning to hurricane level-winds.

You can watch the governor’s update from Fort Myers on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page.