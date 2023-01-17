TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday a new legislative effort to permanently prohibit requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations, masking, and vaccine passports during a “Prescribe Freedom” event in Panama City Beach.

The governor spoke alongside Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo to announce the measures which will be a part of the next legislative session.

Specifically, the governor said his administration would work to permanently prohibit COVID-19 mask requirements and COVID-19 vaccination passports throughout the state, as well as prohibit COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements in all schools.

DeSantis said the legislation would also seek to prohibit employers from hiring or firing based on mRNA jabs.

“We are going to have in this package of protections, an ability to live your life without wearing a mask regardless of where you go,” DeSantis said at the event, “and I think that’s something that’s very, very important.”

The legislation also plans to protect medical professionals’ freedom of speech, their right to disagree with the “preferred narrative” of the medical community, and the religious views of medical professionals.

In recent weeks, the Florida Supreme Court approved DeSantis’ petition to investigate alleged harms as a result of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

“We are going to work to hold these manufacturers accountable for this mRNA [vaccine] because they said there was no side effects, and we know that there have been, and there have been a lot,” DeSantis said at a private event in December.

In addition, the panel was also tasked with investigating the accuracy of what Florida officials call “representations,” or the idea that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would end the pandemic and end viral transmission of COVID-19.

