DeSantis suggests separate election day for ballot questions

Broward County staff member Daphnee Sainvil places a ballot back in an envelope after it was examined by members of the canvassing board at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections after a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. A hand recount began Friday in Florida’s acrimonious U.S. Senate contest after an initial […]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants to look into the idea of holding a separate election day for proposed changes to the state constitution.

DeSantis said Wednesday the state’s ballots are too long and voters should be able to consider constitutional amendments on their own.

His comments came after a reporter asked him about a bill he signed last week that creates new hurdles on petition drives seeking to get amendments on the ballot.

DeSantis said he would like to see other changes in the process to amend the constitution, including a stand-alone election for ballot measures.

TRENDING STORIES

Mom arrested after confronting son’s bullies at school

Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Report: Cereals contaminated by weed killer

MTV’s ‘Floribama Shore’ moving to St. Petersburg

Here’s a first look at Universal Orlando’s thrilling new Hagrid roller coaster

Publix subs go on sale for $5.99 starting Thursday

‘World’s largest Christmas light maze’ coming to Tropicana Field