TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Tallahassee alongside emergency management and Florida National Guard officials.

The news conference will be held live as well as transmitted via satellite.

Florida Department of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie and Florida National Guard Major General James O. Eifert are expected to speak alongside the governor.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., according to the announcement from the governor’s office.

Watch live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page.