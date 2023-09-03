YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at the Yankeetown Water Plant, days after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend Region.

DeSantis will be joined by the state’s secretary of commerce, Alex Kelly.

Desantis’ press conference comes the day after President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Sen. Rick Scott visited Live Oak to express federal support for Florida. DeSantis was not present at that event.

“As I’ve told your governor, if there’s anything your state needs, I’m ready to mobilize that support,” Joe Biden continued. “Anything they need related to these storms. Your nation has your back and we’ll be with you until the job is done.’’

We will stream DeSantis’ press conference once it begins at around 12:15 a.m.