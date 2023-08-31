TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Tallahassee following the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 storm near Keaton Beach.

The governor will speak at 9:15 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center.

He will be joined by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Major General John Haas.

