TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee Wednesday alongside FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General James O. Eifert.

The governor is scheduled to begin the event at 7:30 a.m.

While the governor’s office did not provide additional details on the morning event, transportation officials were weighing bridge closures as of Tuesday evening, according to DeSantis.

On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to an “extremely dangerous” category 4 hurricane, saying maximum sustained windspeeds had neared 155 mph. As of 7 a.m., the center of the storm was approximately 65 miles southwest of Naples.

The NHC predicted that the greatest risk of deadly storm surges would be in the area from Sarasota to Naples. Aside from hurricane-force winds and flooding, tornadoes are also possible across central and south Florida.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

