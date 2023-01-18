TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis awarded millions of dollars in disaster recovery funds Wednesday to 16 counties in an effort to restore beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole.

Volusia, Lee, Flagler, St. Johns, Indian River, and Brevard counties will also receive part of a $100 million support plan to restore the sand on Florida beaches.

“Like always, we say we are going to do and we follow through,” DeSantis said at the event. “We are awarding that $100M to restore the sand on Florida beaches and so support projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”

DeSantis said $37.6 million will go to Volusia County, $23 million for Lee County, $17 million for Flagler County, $4.6 million for St Johns County, $4 million for Indian River County, and $3.2 million for Brevard County.

“This $100 million will support the beach nourishment projects that you know are very crucial to a couple different things,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “Obviously they’re important for our tourism, our habitat, but candidly they are the first lines of defense as you think about storms and the protections that they provide the structures.”

“Getting those beaches renourished back into a protective posture is critical as we think about the recovery,” he added.

Just two months earlier, a beach ocean safety building in Daytona Beach Shores partially collapsed due to impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole which hammered the east coast of Florida mere weeks after Hurricane Ian.

Gusty winds and rough surf caused the structure to topple ahead of the storm’s landfall south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane.

According to Volusia County officials, Hurricane Nicole caused an estimated $481 million in damage, a total of $104 million more than damages caused by the much stronger Hurricane Ian, which caused $377 million in the county, according to the Associated Press.