TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to discuss first responder bonuses during a press conference at Craig Municipal Airport in Jacksonville Monday afternoon.

The governor’s office did not provide additional information surrounding the topic, but noted the governor would take the stage at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Hangar at 2 p.m.

In 2022, DeSantis awarded $1,000 bonus checks as part of the state’s Freedom First Budget.

