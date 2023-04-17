LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at the Reedy Creek Administration Building in Lake Buena Vista Monday afternoon.

According to the Governor’s Press Office, DeSantis will be joined by Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. While the topic of the event was not released, the governor is scheduled to take the stage at 12:45 p.m.

Earlier this year, DeSantis stripped Disney’s control over the special taxing district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and appointed a new board to oversee it. But Disney quietly undermined the move, snatching away the new board’s powers and transferring them to Disney for the next 30 years.

“They can keep trying to do things, but ultimately we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Ocala. “There will be additional legislative action taken in Tallahassee that will nullify what they tried to do at the eleventh hour.”

The governor pointed to “things like taxes on the hotels,” and tolls.

“Under no circumstances should the State of Florida be subsidizing woke activism by allowing them to have their own government so we took it away,” DeSantis said.

The efforts targeting Disney come about one year after the company spoke out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, which later became law. The measure limits classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation.