Florida secures 15K monoclonal antibody doses, DeSantis says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state of Florida would be receiving another 15,000 doses of Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment drug used to treat COVID-19.

Back in September, the White House announced that the allocation of monoclonal antibody treatment would be cut down for Florida and six other southern states due to them using around 70% of the federal supply.

The move drew criticism from Florida officials. In December, Dr. Joseph Ladapo wrote a letter saying the Biden Administration was “actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S.”

“Before the Biden Administration seized control of the monoclonal supply after Florida pioneered its widespread use and demonstrated its efficacy, approximately 30,000 doses per week were being administered to Floridians, saving countless lives,” DeSantis said in a Friday statement.

However, following DeSantis’ requests, the Biden Administration allowed for 15,000 more doses of Regeneron to be sent to Florida.

“We will rapidly deploy the 15,000 doses that we have now secured, but the Biden Administration is still obstructing the state of Florida’s ability to manage our own supply of monoclonal antibodies, and I will continue to seek additional doses for Floridians,” DeSantis said.

Earlier this week, the Florida Department of Health learned that logistic preparations were being made to send 30,000 doses to Florida, according to a Wednesday letter from Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

In his letter, Guthrie said that FDEM would be willing to help distribution by executing state trucking and shipping contracts to help get the medication from federal storage.

Guthrie also wrote that FDEM can set up treatment sites within 24 to 48 hours, identifying potential sites in Broward, Collier, Duval, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Seminole counties to combat the omicron surge.

“We are willing and eager to offer our assistance and secure these additional doses,” he said. “We know this treatment saves lives, and we want this treatment to be readily available to Floridians who need it the most.