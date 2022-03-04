DeSantis says he’ll veto congressional map passed by House

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference after announcing a $20 million dollar program to create cybersecurity opportunities through the Florida Center for Cybersecurity at the University of South Florida Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican-dominated Florida House tried — and failed — to please Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis tweeted his opposition to proposed congressional maps while representatives were in the process of debating them Friday.

It was unusual move by DeSantis to inject himself in the once-a-decade redrawing of political lines after the federal census is released. DeSantis said the bill would be dead on arrival.

The House later passed a bill on a 67-47 vote that approved a primary map that was introduced a week ago in an effort to appease the governor’s concerns about the constitutionality of a Black congressman’s district.