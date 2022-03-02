DeSantis says he fell asleep listening to Biden’s State of the Union address

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he fell asleep during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday evening.

“I watched most of the State of the Union,” DeSantis said ”I did fall asleep during it, I confess.”

The governor said he was taking care of his three children at the time, who are all five-year-old or younger.

“By the time it gets past 9 p.m. we’re a little tired,” he jokingly added.

The governor went on to talk about a number of talking points in Biden’s address, including the rising cost of oil and gasoline facing Americans at the pump.

“You’ve had 40%, 50% increase in the price of gas. Well, why is that?” DeSantis said. “Because they shut down the Keystone Pipeline, said no oil from [Arctic National Wildlife Refuge], nothing in federal lands, so consequently, you’re importing more from countries like Russia. So that’s bad for consumers because you’re paying higher.”

On Tuesday, the president announced a decision to release 30 million barrels of oil from the government’s reserves to help curb the rising cost of gas, but experts have said the reserves would be depleted in less than three days if theoretically used all at once.

DeSantis also touched on a number of other problems facing the nation including the rising cost of food, and construction, as well as lingering supply chain issues — all problems Biden has vowed to fix.

